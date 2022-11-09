‘A senseless act of violence: Puppy found shot and killed in Richmond

Police are still searching for the culprit
Devastating news out of Richmond. Animal Care and Control are searching for whoever shot and killed a five-month-old puppy.
By Macy Moors
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Local officials are searching for who shot and killed a five-month-old puppy in Mosby Court Monday morning.

Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Director Christie Chipps-Peters says a passerby called police around 10 a.m. when they spotted a white and tan pit mix puppy laying in a neighbor’s yard along the 2000 block of Accommodation Street with gunshot wounds.

RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies

X-rays show the puppy suffered four gunshot wounds. One in the back of the head, one in the back of his hip and two in his abdomen.

“A five-month-old puppy, who was doing no harm, it just feels like a senseless act of violence,” Chipps-Peters said.

Chipps-Peters says they’re still working to find the puppy’s owner and who shot the dog.

“Being shot four times is a concern and definitely feels intentional,” she said. “Officers are canvassing the area, and information pops up quickly, often.”

She says the puppy wore a green camo nylon collar without a name tag. Chipps-Peters says the dog was not micro-chipped, either.

“We’ve had quite a few animals who have come from that area, so it’s not surprising we’d have another one found, but being shot like that is surprising, so we hope something like this doesn’t continue.”

She adds overall, RACC sees an increase in animal cruelty cases.

“We want to find the people responsible because if they’re doing this to an animal, who knows what they’re doing to humans.” Police are still searching for the suspect.

Chipps-Peters says anyone with any information should call 804-646-5573, email Paul.Campbell@rva.gov, or contact Metro-Richmond Crime-Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

