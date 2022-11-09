Staunton City Council and School Board fill three seats each

Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night.
Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night.
Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night.

The races garnered much attention in the community.

With seven out of eight precincts reporting unofficial election results, there are top candidates in each race.

Staunton City Council --

Brad Arrowood: 20.24%

Alice Woods: 20.36%

Michele Edwards: 21.72%

Erik Curren: 14.89%

Yvonne Wilson: 11.65%

Ted Lawhorn: 11.15%

Staunton School Board --

Stephanie Mason: 20.86%

Fontella Brown-Bundy: 22.02%

Kristin Siegel: 25.08%

John Wilson: 13.84%

Lisa Blackburn Hatter: 18.21%

Staunton City Council will fill the seats of Councilmembers Carolyn Dull, Terry Holmes and Brenda Mead, who were not seeking reelection.

Staunton School Board will fill the seats of Kenneth Venable, Amy Wratchford and Christine Poulson.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car wreck in Augusta County. (File)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. Her...
University of Kentucky student charged with assault; video of incident spreads online
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Latest News

Graphic
Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D
Rep. Ben Cline
AP: Rep. Ben Cline wins reelection to Va.’s Sixth Congressional District
Ben Cline (WHSV)
Ben Cline releases statement on his reelection to Congress
VA Red Cross seeing drop in blood donations amid holiday season
VA Red Cross seeing drop in blood donations amid holiday season