Staunton City Council and School Board fill three seats each

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night.

The races garnered much attention in the community.

With seven out of eight precincts reporting unofficial election results, there are top candidates in each race.

Staunton City Council --

Brad Arrowood: 20.24%

Alice Woods: 20.36%

Michele Edwards: 21.72%

Erik Curren: 14.89%

Yvonne Wilson: 11.65%

Ted Lawhorn: 11.15%

Staunton School Board --

Stephanie Mason: 20.86%

Fontella Brown-Bundy: 22.02%

Kristin Siegel: 25.08%

John Wilson: 13.84%

Lisa Blackburn Hatter: 18.21%

Staunton City Council will fill the seats of Councilmembers Carolyn Dull, Terry Holmes and Brenda Mead, who were not seeking reelection.

Staunton School Board will fill the seats of Kenneth Venable, Amy Wratchford and Christine Poulson.

