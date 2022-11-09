Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Public Defenders Office now has 50 years under its belt. Current Public Defender Peter Boatner has worked there for 27 years and is proud of the growth he’s seen firsthand.

“We had one client, we had one case; the goal was to get the best outcome for that and move on to the next one. What we spend a lot more on these days is trying to help people break out of that cycle of coming through the courts,” Boatner said.

The SPDO has grown to cover cases in Lexington, Rockbridge, and Buena Vista — on top of Staunton and Augusta County.

Boatner hopes one of Virginia’s next steps is getting more public defenders.

“For the 80 percent who get charged with crime and and can’t afford a lawyer, having people on staff full time to try to change that dynamic, I think, is really important for any community. I’d love to see an office open in Harrisonburg. I’d love to see the whole state covered by public defenders office,” Boatner said.

The office today includes investigators, mitigation specialists, and a paralegal but is still outnumbered by prosecutors in the jurisdictions they serve. What Boatner wants for every public defender office is a future with better balance.

“We need more money. There needs to be fairness, there needs to be equity, so we’re looking to level the playing field,” Boatner said.

His passion is parallel with a much bigger prize.

“Right now, we’re trying to get the funding to build what’s called a crisis intervention center, a place where people in crisis can be brought and get treatment. It’s not the emergency room and it’s not at the jail,” Boatner said.

Boatner can see the crisis intervention center coming in a few years.

