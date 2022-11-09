Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9.

This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street.

This information comes from a press release from the Harrisonburg City Managers Office, and they also warn that it will be darker at night in these areas, so drivers will need to keep that in mind when they’re passing through the work zone.

They also say to follow the work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour in this area, and to drive cautiously.

While this is a VDOT project, the City will work to get information out to the community in support of VDOT’s work. If you have questions about this project as it moves forward, please direct those questions to VDOT.

