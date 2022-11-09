Voting to fill City of Harrisonburg Council seats

By Noah Harrison
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five candidates ran for two seats on Harrisonburg’s City Council. There was also one seat up for a special election to complete former Councilman George Hirschmann’s term after he resigned in May for health reasons.

With 10 out of 11 precincts reporting, Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming are the front runners of this race.

Christopher Jones ran unopposed for Hirschmann’s seat. That is a two-year term.

For more coverage of the Harrisonburg City Council race, check out this story:

Harrisonburg City Council candidates address issues in the Friendly City

