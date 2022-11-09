Voting to fill City of Harrisonburg Council seats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five candidates ran for two seats on Harrisonburg’s City Council. There was also one seat up for a special election to complete former Councilman George Hirschmann’s term after he resigned in May for health reasons.

With 10 out of 11 precincts reporting, Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming are the front runners of this race.

Christopher Jones ran unopposed for Hirschmann’s seat. That is a two-year term.

