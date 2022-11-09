VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred on Nov. 5 at 12:50 p.m. along Edinburg Gap Road near Vale Vista Drive according to the VSP.

According to police, a 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Police say, the driver of the Dodge, Denis C. Kitner, 75, of Fort Valley, Va., suffered minor injuries due to the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police also say, the rider of the Harley-Davidson, Joseph W. McGee, 65, of Hampstead, Md., died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Kitner was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

