Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council.

With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:

City Council, Ward C --

Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%

Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%

City Council, Ward D --

James “Jim” Wood: 50.36%

Samuel Hostetter: 49.41%

School Board, Ward C --

Debra Freeman-Belle: 95.50%

School Board, Ward D --

Kathryn Maneval: 46.74%

Amber Lipscomb: 52.89%

