The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosts photo gallery event focusing on local housing issues

Photographs from the This Is Home gallery.
Photographs from the This Is Home gallery.(WHSV)
By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosted an event at the Wayne Theater in Waynesboro on Tuesday night.

At the event, the foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary by unveiling a photo gallery that tells the story of local community members and their experiences with housing insecurity.

The foundation partnered with Kate Simon, a local photographer, to tell the stories of the community and show how they can help with the growing housing crisis.

“Sometimes a picture can say a thousand words,” Dan Layman, the CEO of CFBR, said.

“We tried to be really conscious of telling the full story instead of little snippets and bringing humanity to a bigger problem,” Simon said.

You can view the full gallery here.

