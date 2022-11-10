The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosts photo gallery event focusing on local housing issues
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of the Blue Ridge hosted an event at the Wayne Theater in Waynesboro on Tuesday night.
At the event, the foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary by unveiling a photo gallery that tells the story of local community members and their experiences with housing insecurity.
The foundation partnered with Kate Simon, a local photographer, to tell the stories of the community and show how they can help with the growing housing crisis.
“Sometimes a picture can say a thousand words,” Dan Layman, the CEO of CFBR, said.
“We tried to be really conscious of telling the full story instead of little snippets and bringing humanity to a bigger problem,” Simon said.
You can view the full gallery here.
