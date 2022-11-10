Florida bracing for yet another hurricane landfall this year

(WHSV) - Tropical Storm Nicole strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday evening just hours before making landfall on the Florida Atlantic Coast Wednesday overnight.

#Nicole become a hurricane as it makes landfall on Grand Bahama Island. See https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/nVKHhvONE8 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2022

What is now Hurricane Nicole moved across the Northern Bahamas on Wednesday but parts of the Florida Atlantic Coast were already feeling the effects of the storm Wednesday.

Nicole’s storm surge washed away some Florida beaches that were already in poor shape after Hurricane Ian went through Florida at the end of September. Some properties have also been washed away or are at least on the brink of washing away due to the storm surge.

Houses hanging on for dear life in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Florida Wednesday (WKMG)

Authorities up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida are urging people to follow evacuation orders regardless if Nicole makes landfall as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane.

“People hear one thing and they think it is a tropical storm and that doesn’t mean such a big deal to some folks. When you’re sitting right on a hurricane and you’re only talking five, ten-mile difference it’s really not that big of a change so think of this as preparing for a hurricane,” said Doug Smith of Martin County, Florida Commission.

One thing about this storm is that tropical-storm-force winds expand well north of the center despite the storm only having maximum winds of 75 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend from southern Florida all the way to South Carolina!

Tropical-storm-force winds extend from southern Florida all the way to South Carolina! (NHC)

Nicole will be making landfall Wednesday overnight in Florida likely around the Fort Pierce area which is about 115 miles north of Miami and 70 miles south of Cape Canaveral. Most of the Atlantic Coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina may see storm surges of 2-5 feet along with some parts of the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Storm surge will be up to 3-5 feet for some areas (NHC)

Nicole will then take a turn northward and ride up the East Coast delivering many on the East Coast 2-4 inches of rain and the threat of flash flooding. Our area will also be impacted.

For most, we should generally be within about 1-2" of rain however there are always a few locally higher amounts especially in any storm

Now along/east of Rt. 340 and over the Blue Ridge this is mainly where we'll see 2-3"+ especially along the Blue Ridge.

Still severe potential pic.twitter.com/6sw2nqZ8IN — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 10, 2022

