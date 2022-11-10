Health district to offer STI testing in Waynesboro

The event is on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 12:30-3:30 at Embrace in Waynesboro.
The event is on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 12:30-3:30 at Embrace in Waynesboro.
The event is on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 12:30-3:30 at Embrace in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering an STI test and go clinic next week.

The testing is free, confidential and stigma-free. The event is on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 12:30-3:30 at Embrace in Waynesboro.

The tests will check for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B and C. The health department will also be giving out free condoms.

In a preliminary report from the CDC, there was a 26% increase in Syphilis cases in the United States in 2021.

“The best way to keep yourself and keep your partner safe is to get tested and then should you need that care, you can get access to it to keep yourself and to keep your partner safe,” said Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Shelton said this event is a good way to make sure your sexual health is in check, and there’s no need for shame surrounding sexual health.

After the test, someone from the health department will contact you with the results.

Exams and treatment will not be available at Tuesday’s event.

More on STI cases nationally and locally: Valley medical experts emphasize importance of STD testing as cases rise nationally

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD logo.
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Search warrant reveals illegal narcotics, wanted suspects in Page County
Isolated severe storm possible
The latest on tropical rain plus a severe threat for Friday
A pair of handcuffs.
Harrisonburg bank robber sentenced to 105 months in prison

Latest News

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years
Laurel Ridge Community College honors First Nations history with event.
Laurel Ridge honoring Native American Heritage Month with event
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Nov.10
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Nov.10
Students travel from all over Virginia to see matinee performance of “The Tempest”