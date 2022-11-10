Health district to offer STI testing in Waynesboro

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering an STI test and go clinic next week.

The testing is free, confidential and stigma-free. The event is on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 12:30-3:30 at Embrace in Waynesboro.

The tests will check for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B and C. The health department will also be giving out free condoms.

In a preliminary report from the CDC, there was a 26% increase in Syphilis cases in the United States in 2021.

“The best way to keep yourself and keep your partner safe is to get tested and then should you need that care, you can get access to it to keep yourself and to keep your partner safe,” said Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Shelton said this event is a good way to make sure your sexual health is in check, and there’s no need for shame surrounding sexual health.

After the test, someone from the health department will contact you with the results.

Exams and treatment will not be available at Tuesday’s event.

