Laurel Ridge honoring Native American Heritage Month with event

Laurel Ridge Community College honors First Nations history with event.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Laurel Ridge Community College is welcoming the American Indian Society of Washington D.C., Friends of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah, and sacred runners and walkers from the Dakotas to the Fauquier Campus on Monday, Nov. 14, as part of Native American Heritage Month, according to a press release from the college.

“Come to the Circle,” a recently-developed cultural education program which debuted in the nation’s capital last month for Indigenous People’s Day, will feature storytelling, singing, a friendship dance and cornhusk crafts.

The celebration will be from 1-3 p.m. in the Barkman Family Conference Center in Hazel Hall.

The event is being organized by student activities and recreation specialist Angela Schroeder, a Laurel Ridge alumna. She has helped to organize a lunch to be shared among college and tribal elders prior to the public event.

“We are honored to host Indigenous residents of the community here at the college, to develop ongoing relationships with local tribal leaders, and to learn about First Nations history through this exciting interactive program,” said Schroeder.

Having the annual heritage month allows for the cultures, traditions, histories and contributions of Native Americans to be celebrated, according to the National Congress of American Indians’ website.

“[It] is also an opportune time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced, both historically and in the present, and the ways in which the tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges,” the site says.

