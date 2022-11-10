Plains Elementary School is closed Thursday following waterline break in Timberville

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools officials say that Plains Elementary School will be closed Thursday due to lack of water.

Superintendent Oskar Scheikl says the lack of water is due to a waterline break in the town of Timberville.

Plains Elementary is the only school affected.

This is a developing story.

