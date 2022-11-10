Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office seeing uptick in catalytic converter thefts

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in reports of catalytic converter thefts recently, and Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says it’s a crime that seems to come and go in waves.

“We had 8 or 9 in the month of October and then thus far in November we’ve had two or three already. It is a crime that does seem to follow a trend, and right now we may be in the middle of stealing those converters again,” Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson says the thefts are quick and often happen overnight. The fall and winter months see the sun go down much earlier, which experts say can lead to an increase in property theft.

“Property crimes go up and human-to-human crimes go down and that mainly has to do with the darkness being at 5:30 p.m. versus 9 p.m.,” Criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Frank Sotacetti said.

According to Hutcheson, businesses have been the main target of these thefts as they are an overnight spot for larger vehicles like box trucks and vans.

“A majority of what we’ve been seeing with these catalytic converter thefts are along the Route 11 corridor. They seem to be targeting the bigger vehicles: the pickup trucks, work trucks, and box vans,” Hutcheson said.

Hutcheson says staying alert for yourself and your neighbors, and making sure vehicles are parked in well-lit areas are some tips to prevent thefts like this from happening.

If you have your catalytic converter stolen Hutcheson says an important step is to report it to the non-emergency line at 540-564-3800.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
WPD logo.
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Search warrant reveals illegal narcotics, wanted suspects in Page County
Isolated severe storm possible
The latest on tropical rain plus a severe threat for Friday
A pair of handcuffs.
Harrisonburg bank robber sentenced to 105 months in prison

Latest News

Plains Elementary School is closed Thursday following waterline break in Timberville
Birthdays Anniversaries Nov. 10
Birthdays Anniversaries Nov. 10
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 10
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 10
Student Athlete of the Week: Jaidyn McClung
Student Athlete of the Week: Jaidyn McClung