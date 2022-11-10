Students travel from all over Virginia to see matinee performance of ‘The Tempest’

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Students from high schools and colleges across Virginia attended a matinee show of “The Tempest” at the American Shakespeare Center’s (ASC) Blackfriars Playhouse.

“Theater is such a wonderful extracurricular for our students at the community college to get out and come from Roanoke. They experience live theater, laugh, cry, enjoy and maybe learn something,” Natasha Lee the student activities coordinator at Virginia Western Community College explained.

ASC leaders say “The Tempest” is a show of political exile, revenge, and magic, following the journey of Prospero.

“Kind of the redemption story,” Corrie Green who plays Ariel, explained. “It also deals with two servant characters Caliban and Ariel and their journey throughout the play dealing with the orders that were given, as well as these newcomers that come on the island.”

This is the first trip to ASC for high school seniors, Zoe Blair and Emma Snead.

“I’m interested to see the language and how they portray that because it is definitely different from how we speak now,” Blair said.

“I’m really excited to see the costumes and how everyone is dressed. I think putting a spin on historical fashion is pretty fun,” Snead added.

Actors in the performance say the show carries themes that various audience members can enjoy.

“Prospero orders a storm to happen that brings back their former companions to the island. He and Ariel orchestrate the storm and me and her [Sarah Fallon, who plays Prospero] get to be the ones to interact with all the different groups,” Green explained.

The show is performed with the lights in the theater on.

“We can see them and they can see us and we all can see each other which makes it very interactive and the energy in the room is very palpable,” Fallon said.

The student matinees are booked through the holiday but ASC officials say they are now taking reservations for the spring.

“This is such a great experience. It just felt like things are getting back to normal by driving into town and seeing downtown and being here again it feels like we were picking up where we left off,” Lee said.

Ticket prices vary on student need. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.