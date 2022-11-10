TSA finds gun hidden inside raw chicken

A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so...
A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so far this year.(TSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – A gun was found inside a raw chicken at an airport security checkpoint in Florida.

“We hate to beak it to you here, but stuffing a firearm in your holiday bird for travel is just a baste of time,” Transportation Security Administration officials said in a post on Instagram.

TSA officials said the passenger was reportedly headed to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti.

A record number of more than 700 guns have been discovered at Florida airport checkpoints so far this year.

The fine for getting caught with a gun at an airport can be costly even if the passenger is not arrested. TSA said civil penalties can reach nearly $14,000.

The agency said firearms must be packed in checked luggage.

“Feather you like it or not, there are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info,” TSA said in its post.

TSA outlines specific rules related to guns and ammunition on its website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
WPD logo.
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Search warrant reveals illegal narcotics, wanted suspects in Page County
Isolated severe storm possible
The latest on tropical rain plus a severe threat for Friday
A pair of handcuffs.
Harrisonburg bank robber sentenced to 105 months in prison

Latest News

Drivers navigate flooding caused by Hurricane Nicole in downtown St. Augustine, Florida, on...
Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia
The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since...
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
FILE - Russian soldiers guard an area as a group of foreign journalists visit in Kherson,...
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Photo of the exhaust device
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office seeing uptick in catalytic converter thefts
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running...
GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on