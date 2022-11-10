Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.

“We’ve been working for the past few years to try to continue to subsidize that facility and keep it running in the community. We know how much it’s loved there, but post-COVID it’s been difficult to get the appropriate amount of members to keep that facility financially sustainable,” said Jake Meza, Valley Health VP of Operations for Ambulatory, Post-Acute, & Community Services.

Meza said that the center’s issues and the fact that Valley Health has been dealing with ongoing financial challenges since 2020, made it impossible for the health system to continue operating the facility.

“It’s a difficult time in our health system and Valley Health is doing the same thing that all other hospitals are doing which is evaluating all the services that they have across the board and making sure that they’re pooling their resources to support the essential functions of a hospital and the communities that we serve,” said Meza.

While the fitness center is closed, Meza said that Valley Health remains committed to supporting health and wellness in the community. The health system hopes to help fill the void that closing the center will leave behind.

“We have had some interest in the community from community members and organizations about continuing the wellness and fitness program and we’ve already reached out to those individuals and or partners to discuss how we can help them make a start at a wellness and fitness program and perhaps work with them to get it up and running in that community as well,” he said.

Page County is also planning to build its own community center that would like to include a fitness center that could help fill the void.

