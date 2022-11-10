VFW brings drive-thru Veterans Day parade to 10 senior facilities

The VFW delivered 600 handmade thank-you cards donated to the veterans to show gratitude for their service.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a drive-thru parade for those who live at senior living facilities and could not otherwise attend the parades recently.

“All the veterans were all waving at us, they weren’t just sitting in a car going around in a circle. That was very heart-touching,” Retreat at Fishersville Resident Steve Barron said.

The 23-vehicle display parade graced 10 senior living facilities featuring flags, music, and some authentic military vehicles. Organizer Melissa Patrick says Veterans Day is about giving a salute to all who served.

“Sometimes, they may get overlooked on a holiday such as Veterans Day so we want them to know that they are not forgotten and that their services are appreciated,” Patrick said.

The VFW delivered 600 handmade thank-you cards donated to the veterans to show gratitude for their service.

