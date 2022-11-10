West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
Charles Michael "Cason" Kessinger
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years.

In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP.

Authorities said Johansen had not been contacted by friends or neighbors for a period of time prior to his disappearance.

After an extensive investigation by troopers over the next 14 years, a break in the case emerged when the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office received a call in September 2021 regarding skeletal remains found near Muddy Creek Mountain in Greenbrier County.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office crime scene team along with members of the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment collected the remains and other evidence at the scene.

The GCSO completed a crime scene report and eventually identified the remains as James Johansen.

Members of the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment and WVSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations continued the investigation based on the discovery of Johansen’s body and the previous investigative report.

After investigating new and old leads, troopers presented Greenbrier County Prosecutor Pat Via with an investigative report.

Last month, Via presented the case to the Greenbrier County Grand Jury, which returned indictments against 38-year-old Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger for murder and first-degree robbery. 

Later in the month, troopers traveled to San Antonio, Texas where Kessinger was arrested at his home by the Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kessinger was extradited back to West Virginia by members of the WVSP and is currently being housed in Southern Regional jail.

Kessinger is being arraigned on Thursday in Greenbrier County Circuit Court, according to WVSP.

