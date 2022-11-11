First Alert Weather Day Friday

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- Cloudy with rain to start as tropical moisture will move in from the south. Starting out in the 50s, rising into the mid 60s for the afternoon. So overall, it will be more mild at times. Rain will be heavy at times. This will be the rain day and a washout. Highs may even reach the upper 60s as we have a lull or more breaks in the rain by mid to late afternoon.

There will be a lull in the rain and more breaks in the mid to late afternoon. However, we’re not done yet.

There is a severe threat from 5-9pm, isolated not widespread. This means a strong to severe storm is possible with damaging wind and a tornado can’t be ruled out. The greatest tornado threat is expected to be east of the Blue Ridge. This really depends on how much instability can build Friday afternoon. If we do see a break in the clouds and a little sun, that will set the stage for a few severe storms.

Overall Friday will not be a windy day, but there will be a breeze increasing in the afternoon. (The exception is of course in a thunderstorm). Then the second round, the heaviest rain will be in the evening, around and after 6pm. Heavy rain and gusty winds into the evening. Wind gusts will be 25-35mph with this round. Highest gusts will be up to 40mph along elevations above 3,000′. Then we will start to dry from west to east around midnight. As we dry out the wind will let up overnight.

Rain potential, 1″-2″ for most. The highest amounts will be along and east of Rt. 340 to the Blue Ridge. This is where rain can be closer to 2-3″. There will be the highest rain along the Blue Ridge, especially the eastern side with more than 3″. Around the Wintergreen area along the Blue Ridge, this is where we would likely see 3″+ of rain. However because of the southeast wind and the downsloping off the mountains, it’s possible some areas in the northern Valley, New Market north to Winchester and eastern Hardy County could see rainfall just under an inch.

Overall, this is needed rain.

This is not a big flooding risk for our area because of how dry we’ve been lately, but isolated flooding can be possible. Most of the rain is very beneficial however isolated flooding is possible with any clogged storm drain, or a few prone spots especially with the second heavy round coming through in the evening.

Power outages, any would be minimal. The severe threat is what we would call on the low end but still possible.

Breezy overnight especially along higher ridges and then letting up into Saturday. Rather mild overnight as we clear out and dry out. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Sun to start and crisp with temperatures rising into the 50s. The cooler air will be lagging quite a bit so overall, still a nice day for Saturday. Only a light breeze at times. Then a band of clouds around midday. A few spotty showers as the clouds roll in but we will have a lot of dry air at the surface, so we won’t have a lot of moisture making its way to the ground. No washout. Cooler for our West Virginia locations, crisp with highs in the low to mid 50s. For the Valley, highs still around 60. Then clearing late afternoon with sunshine again before sunset.

Cooling quickly into the evening with sunset. This is when it will turn quite chilly. Much cooler overnight and clear. Very cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and sun early. A few flurries and snow showers for the Alleghenies. Mostly cloudy for the day and quite chilly. MUCH cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s. A windy day with winds out of the northeast, making it feel quite cool. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. A very cold night with lows in the mid 20s. Get ready for a big cool down continuing into the next week.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day and staying cool. Highs only in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the 30s for the evening and lows overnight in the upper teens to low 20s. A very cold night.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Increasing clouds for the day and cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain showers with our next system come in by mid to late afternoon however the timing and track will be important with this system. With the cooler air at onset, a few areas can see some icing or sleet pellets mainly across the higher mountains. Elsewhere a cold rain. No, we are not expecting snow.

We will have ‘warmer’ air overriding the cold air meaning that temperatures a few thousand feet above the ground will be above freezing. This means even where we have some icing along the highest mountains, it will turn into a cold rain. A cold evening with temperatures into the 30s and a cold night. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Very cold overnight as lows slip into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A sunny but very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

