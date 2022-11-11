Guitarist brings “Six String Hospital” to Queen City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new guy on the block is ready to pluck into the music scene. Singer-songwriter Sean Patrick is making a home in Staunton with the Six String Hospital.

“My job is to service local musicians, make sure their instruments are performing properly at their desire: that’s setup, customization, and repair. Any type of spec needed for guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, fiddle I will get it right for you,” Patrick said

Patrick has a mind for aerospace and a heart for music. Repairing guitars gives him the melting pot to channel both gifts.

“I know how important it is to have your instrument working properly. It’s always been an interest to make sure my instruments are playing at the best potential so I service that back to the local community,” Patrick said

While he can finish work in a few days, Patrick sees guitar repair as a work of art. From healing guitars to birthing new ones, the Ohio native wants to take SSH to new heights in the Queen City.

“I definitely want to get my hands are more rare instruments that you just don’t see every day, more uncommon models because, the more experience I am able to get with that, the more applicable I am to change in this field and things are constantly changing. It’s good to keep my skills sharpened in that manner,” Patrick said.

Patrick is ready to serve your guitar needs at home and play music at a brewery near you.

He’s also a luthier at Huss and Dalton Guitar Company in Staunton by day and can be reached on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.