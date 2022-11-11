Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service

This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911.
911 Call
911 Call(MGN)
By Simone McKenny and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials.

“HRECC is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible though there is not currently an estimated time of restoration. This issue impacts all communities served by HRECC,” Harrisonburg director of communications Michael Parks said in a statement early Friday morning.

If you need to report a non-emergency call 540-434-2117.

