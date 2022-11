High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10.

Region 1B

Buffalo Gap 56, William Campbell 36

Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal

Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal

Region 2B

Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0

High School Football Playoffs: East Rockingham vs. Strasburg

Stuarts Draft 35, Clarke County 14

Strasburg faces Stuarts Draft in Region 2B Semifinal

Luray 52, Madison County 38

High School Football Playoffs: Madison County vs. Luray

Central 17, Buckingham County 12

High School Football Playoffs: Buckingham County vs. Central

Luray faces Central in Region 2B Semifinal

Region 3C

Turner Ashby 17, Spotswood 14

High School Football Playoffs: Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood

Turner Ashby faces winner of Liberty Christian and Rustburg in Region 3C Semifinal

Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Heritage 35, Staunton 0

