Isolated flooding possible for Valley during Friday’s rain

According to AAA, wet pavement contributes to 1.2 million traffic crashes each year.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to AAA, wet pavement contributes to 1.2 million traffic crashes each year.

If water is puddling over the road and you can’t see the road, turn around. Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said some areas are more prone to flooding, so be aware, especially in those areas.

“Especially in the Brands Flat area and Sherando areas, they typically flood when we get a lot of rain. If they do flood, do not go through the water. Find an alternate route,” said Snyder.

Even just heavy rain coming down can make it hard to see.

“If it’s heavy rain where having your windshield wipers on high, and it’s still not visible through the windshield, you need to pull over and wait for the rain to slow down a little bit so that you are able to see,” Snyder said.

AAA advises to avoid using cruise control during heavy rain. During storms and showers, slow down and leave room between your car and others.

