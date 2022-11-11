JMU places seven-thousand flags in the quad to honor veterans

By Caleb Swortzel
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On veterans day the JMU ROTC, Air Force ROCT, and JMU Valor placed 7,057 American flags on the lawn of the quad.

The flags were placed to represent the number of military members who were lost during the global war on terrorism.

JMU students were particularly grateful for our armed forces saying:

“They do the things that nobody else wants to do, they keep us safe when we’re sleeping in our beds. When were eating dinner with our families. Their working around the clock to make sure our country is safe.” said Evan George

“They give their lives for us and I think that is something that is very very important. I have veterans from my family that have served and I think that this day is very important to them and that we should acknowledge it.” said Nyah Crockett

