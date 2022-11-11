Local flight school training pilots for a career in aviation

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Aviation has been around for a long time, and they have trained many pilots over the years.

In recent years they’ve been dealing with the affects of the nationwide pilot shortage that has disrupted travel and disrupted infrastructure.

Having worked at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport for a few years, I knew the time and effort they put in to get pilots in the sky. So I found myself turning to them for answers about why there was a pilot shortage.

“The pilot shortage has been going on for a few years.” Flight Operations Manager and Chief Flight Instructor Jake Shifflett said. “It started a while back when they reduced the retirement age for airline pilots, and the cost of flight training has gone up.”

He also stressed that when COVID hit a lot of pilots were laid off, but now that travel is getting back to normal, pilots are few and far between.

Blue Ridge Aviation is working to get more pilots into the sky, and get future aviators where they want to be.

“We team up with Blue Ridge Community College for students to be able to get their student loan to begin flight training.” Shifflett explained.

Blue Ridge Aviation has several planes on site to allow people to try out different aircraft, and to get various certifications.

As we walked among the aircraft talking about the training, I watched as several people worked on their planes or loaded up for another flight and it shows that there is a lot of care and support that goes into aviation.

Shifflett also mentioned that, compared to other flight schools, Blue Ridge Aviation offers some of the lowest rates for flight training, and they even offer discovery flights if you’re unsure about becoming a pilot, or you just want to take a quick flight.

If you want to learn more, or start your training at Blue Ridge Aviation, you can click the link here to get in contact with the school.

