Safety first advised for hunters before gun season starts Nov.19

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Valley hunters are locked and loaded for gun season. Dominion Outdoors has seen increases in store sales and hunting licenses from a recent trend.

“What we do see is a lot of, and maybe a little more than last year, is people is coming in buying guns, buying hunting rifles for their children and grand children for the first time,” Dominion Outdoors Gun Department Manager Gary Pleasants said.

Laws and guidelines like dressing defensively are still intact.

According to Gary Pleasants, the biggest mistake a hunter can make is being unfamiliar with the gun they have.

“They need to know what it is and how to operate it properly, how to cite it properly how to shoot it properly, that is the biggest thing there is whether they’re in the field,” Pleasants said.

In Pleasants’ experience, the best time to hunt during colder months is with fresh snowfall.

“You can see more, hear more, things are more quiet, sound travels better, and you can seek and see things at a distance,” Pleasants said.

More than anything, knowing and following the hunting rules cannot be stressed enough.

“Make sure you can legally hunt where you’re hunting, whether it be on public land or someone’s private land when you need permission. Those are the things, when people don’t do that and ignore the laws, it gives hunters a bad name and that’s what we need to avoid,” Pleasants said.

While hunting accidents happen, they can be avoided when you know what you’re doing.

Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources has a full list of hunting regulations and seasons.

