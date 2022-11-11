UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year, people have to worry about COVID, flu, and RSV.

We checked in with doctors at UVA for an update on RSV and when you should get your flu and COVID shots.

“It takes a couple of weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect, fully,” Doctor Costi Sifri said. “We’re starting to see increased amounts throughout the state.”

A vicious RSV and flu season is underway, with about 10 to 12 children being admitted to UVA with RSV on a daily basis.

Doctor Debbie Anne Shirley says there is some good news however. Monoclonal treatments are available to those with RSV and encouraging progress has been made towards an RSV vaccine.

While researchers are hard at work on an RSV vaccine, Dr. Sifri recommends getting your Bivalent COVID booster and flu shot to stay protected during the holiday season.

“We’re heading into Thanksgiving, it’s just a couple of weeks away, so now’s the time to get your flu vaccine. Now’s also the time to get your COVID-19 vaccine, if you haven’t gotten the updated Bivalent booster,” Dr. Sifri said. “As we head into the fall and winter, cold seasons, and we’re traveling with loved ones, now is the time to protect yourself.”

Click here for information on available shots.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

