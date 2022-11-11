Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits.

“It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.

According to Dr. Roberts, DHA sees a slight increase in appointments being made during the latter half of the year for individuals seeking to use those benefits to cover larger procedures.

“Some of these bigger ticket items that people know they need, that crown, a partial, or a root canal. They haven’t used the benefits up yet this year, so a lot of times people will strategically plan to get that done at the end of the year to take advantage of those benefits,” Dr. Roberts said.

Dr. Roberts also adds that because of inflation making an appointment now to take care of any procedures big or small will help prevent people from leaving money on the table.

“We’re all trying to stretch our medical dollars as much as we can it makes a lot of sense to make the most of benefits that you’re already paying for, whether it’s private or through your company, you’re paying for these benefits month over month,” Dr. Roberts said.

