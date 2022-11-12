Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past Albright in home opener

Bridgewater men’s basketball powers past Albright in home opener
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eagles notched a 77-67 win over Albright in their home opener on Friday evening.

Bridgewater improves to 1-1 overall. Sophomore Landon Hawes led the Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds while graduate student Andy Pack added seventeen points. Sophomore Shod Smith had 14 points while Alec Topper added eleven.

Bridgewater is back in action on Saturday as the Eagles host Lancaster Bible at 3 p.m.

