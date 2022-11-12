Cold temperatures make a presence

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Decreasing clouds somewhat overnight as skies eventually turn partly cloudy. Upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies. Cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s and some clouds. A few flurries and snow showers for the Alleghenies mainly before noon. The Alleghenies see a trace to 2 inches of snow. Gaining some sunshine in the afternoon with a few passing clouds. MUCH cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s. A breezy day with winds out of the northwest, making it feel quite cool. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Clear and very cold for the night with lows in the low to mid 20s. Get ready for a big cool down continuing into the next week.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Adding some clouds in the afternoon and quite chilly. Highs only in the low to mid 40s. Some clouds for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s. A very cold night.

TUESDAY: A very cold start and cloudy with temperatures rising into the 30s. Scattered showers arrive by the late morning into the afternoon however the timing and track will be important with this system. With the cooler air at the onset, a few areas can see some icing or sleet pellets mainly across the higher mountains. Elsewhere a cold rain. Feeling very cold with the rain as highs only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. No, we are not expecting a snow event.

We will have ‘warmer’ air overriding the cold air meaning that temperatures a few thousand feet above the ground will be above freezing. This means even where we have some icing along the highest mountains and even some mixing, then it will turn into a cold rain. Feeling very cold with the cold rain in the evening as temperatures fall into the 30s. Rain ending by late in the night. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Upslope snow for the Alleghenies overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out for the day. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and some clouds. Very cold and partly cloudy overnight as lows slip into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and very cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and lows in the low to mid 20s, staying partly cloudy throughout the evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold as temperatures rise into the 30s. A chilly day with some clouds and highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

