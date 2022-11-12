Dukes looking to flip the script in return to Sun Belt play

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes face Old Dominion on Saturday.

After winning their first five games as an FBS team, the Dukes have struggled in the middle portion of the season. JMU dropped two games to Sun Belt opponents before coming up short against Louisville.

Graduate quarterback Todd Centeio had a historic start to the season, throwing a career-high six touchdown passes and rushing for over 100 yards in the Dukes’ home opener against Middle Tennessee. However, Centeio suffered an oblique injury in October, causing him to miss the Dukes’ homecoming game against Marshall. Centeio returned to the field last weekend against Louisville but went 4-of-15 for 52 yards and no touchdowns.

This weekend, the Dukes will be looking to re-establish themselves as an offensive power.

“We need to tighten up and play fast, physical, and relentless football,” said redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black. “We have to stay focused and keyed into our game plan.”

Redshirt freshman Jalen Green emphasized the importance of looking ahead to the final three games of the regular season, when the Dukes will face top Sun Belt opponents.

“It’s definitely been a rough stretch for us but we’re looking forward to bouncing back this weekend and playing JMU football,” said Green.

Kickoff against Old Dominion is set for Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

