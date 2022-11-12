Fort Defiance High School honors Valley veterans

FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Defiance High School’s FFA and FFCLA hosted a special program to honor the brave men and women who have fought to defend this country.

Dr. Rob Marsh, an United States Army veteran, addressed the students, giving them insight on what a veteran is, why they should be celebrated, and how they can be the next generation of patriots.

“We are men and women whose common bond is uncommon patriotism,” Dr. Marsh said. “To me, the American veterans are men and women who have taken the oath to defend and protect the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

Some say student and veteran interaction is extremely important these days, as the veteran population begins to dwindle across the U.S. and in the Valley.

“We are running into a problem with our younger generation not wanting to serve, so it’s important for them to know how important it is to replenish that population,” SFC Jonathan Hawes said.

Other military personnel said the number of job options available has made it challenging to recruit young members.

“Across the US, there’s just piles and piles of jobs and it’s hard to compete with jobs that are offering the same stuff,” SFC Mikael Lewis said.

SFC Lewis with the Virginia Army National Guard said there are plenty of benefits to serving like healthcare, updated programs to fund college tuition, and much more.

SFC Hawes mentioned the military is a great place to network and get training to launch the career you want afterward.

“Vocation work right now is booming in the private sector. The Army pays you, or the Navy or the Air Force pays you to get a vocation,” he said.

Overall, veterans agree that it does not matter how you serve, but that you serve the country even if the military is not for you.

“Army reserve, National Guard, Army Active Duty, Navy, Airforce, and they all have reserve units, so everyone can serve in a way that’s amenable to their lifestyle,” SFC Hawes said.

Dr. Marsh left the students with a quote from Former President John F. Kennedy.

“Let’s not ask what our country can do for us, but let’s ask what we can do for our country,” he said. “There’s Law Enforcement. There are church groups... There are a lot of ways you can serve your community and your country, and I encourage each of you to think about how you can be tomorrow’s patriot”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.