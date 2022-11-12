Iota Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu raising money for brother in need

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sigma Nu at James Madison University (JMU) is making a special request to the community.

JMU senior and their chapter president, Mason Walczak, was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is undergoing his second round of chemotherapy.

Brothers of the fraternity said this has been a long process and an unfortunate way for Walczak to spend his final year of college.

“It’s definitely been affecting him mentally and on the same note his body as well. It’s hard not being at school with all your best friends,” Christopher Fontana said.

The crew has come together to raise money for the Walczak family.

“This is an incredibly expensive procedure, and they had trouble diagnosing it at first. Mason has been in the hospital for a long time, so all this money will go directly to his family and those medical costs,” Jack Barbour added.

In about a week, their GoFundMe page has collected over $27,000, but Sigma Nu members say more fundraisers are coming.

Fontana, Barbour, and Alex Sbily all agree that Walczak is a great chapter commander and an even better friend.

“Everyone knows him,” Barbour said. “He’s the captain of the lacrosse team. He’s the president of our fraternity. Mason’s the man... I’m 100% sure if I was in his position, he’d be sitting right here doing this for me.”

“He’s extremely charismatic, selfless, and a family man as well. He’s a great kid,” Sbily added.

Iota Delta thanks the community for all the support they have received so far.

