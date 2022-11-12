JMU volleyball takes down South Alabama in first of two weekend matches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball moved past South Alabama 3-1 (18-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20).

JMU improves to 20-4 including an 14-1 mark in Sun Belt play. The Dukes hold the top spot in the Sun Belt East Division with one match left in the regular season.

Miette Veldman led the Dukes on offense with 14 kills while freshman Brenya Reid added thirteen. Cameryn Jones had 10 blocks while Sophie Davis had seven. Caroline Dozier recorded 41 assists.

On defense, Jaydyn Clemmer had 18 digs while Caroline Dozier added ten.

JMU returns to the court on Saturday when the Dukes host the Cougars at 1 p.m. This match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

