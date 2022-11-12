A mild Saturday before a much cooler Sunday

SATURDAY: Sun to start and crisp with temperatures rising into the 50s. The cooler air will be lagging quite a bit so overall, still a nice day for Saturday. Only a light breeze at times. Then a band of clouds around midday. A few spotty showers into the afternoon and evening but we will have a lot of dry air at the surface, so we won’t have a lot of moisture making its way to the ground. No washout. Cooler but still pleasant for our West Virginia locations, crisp with highs in the mid to upper 50s. For the Valley, highs still in the low to mid 60s. Then cooling into the late afternoon with a few spotty showers in the evening, and partial clearing later in the evening.

Cooling quickly into the evening with sunset. Upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies. This is when it will turn quite chilly. Much cooler overnight and clear. Very cold with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and sun early. A few flurries and snow showers for the Alleghenies. Mostly cloudy for the day and quite chilly. MUCH cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s. A windy day with winds out of the northeast, making it feel quite cool. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. A very cold night with lows in the mid 20s. Get ready for a big cool down continuing into the next week.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny for the day and staying cool. Highs only in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the 30s for the evening and lows overnight in the upper teens to low 20s. A very cold night.

TUESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Increasing clouds for the day and cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain showers with our next system come in by mid to late afternoon however the timing and track will be important with this system. With the cooler air at onset, a few areas can see some icing or sleet pellets mainly across the higher mountains. Elsewhere a cold rain. No, we are not expecting a snow event.

We will have ‘warmer’ air overriding the cold air meaning that temperatures a few thousand feet above the ground will be above freezing. This means even where we have some icing along the highest mountains and even some mixing, then it will turn into a cold rain. A cold evening with temperatures into the 30s and a cold night. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Then upslope snow for the Alleghenies overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Very cold overnight as lows slip into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: A sunny but very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A cold evening with temperatures in the 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A chilly day with some clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

