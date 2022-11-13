Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football finished its regular season with a 64-22 win over Guilford. The Eagles notch their fourth straight win over the Quakers.

Bridgewater improves to 9-1 including a 5-1 mark in ODAC play.

The Eagles dominated the Quakers in rushing and passing yards. Bridgewater rushed for 176 yards while Guilford rushed for a net loss of sixteen. The Eagles accounted for over 200 more yards than the Quakers. Bridgewater held the ball for nearly fifteen more minutes than Guilford.

Bridgewater senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 12-of-16 for 138 yards and one touchdown. Junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 14-of-23 for 120 yards and one score. Senior running back Ronald Robinson rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Albert Mensah rushed for 66 yards while Euan Spikers rushed for 21 yards and one score.

On defense, Stuarts Draft product Aaron Nice set an ODAC record with 7 solo tackles and 6.6 tackles-for-loss for a total of 55 yards. Noah Hines and Tucker Harris added three solo tackles each along with a total of 2.5 tackles-for-loss for 13 yards.

The Eagles will now wait to see if they are selected for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. If the Eagles do not receive a bid, they will play in the Neptune Bowl in Virginia Beach next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.