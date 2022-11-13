Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record

Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record
Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record(ODAC Conference)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Bridgewater dominates Guilford 64-22, ends regular season with 9-1 record

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater football finished its regular season with a 64-22 win over Guilford. The Eagles notch their fourth straight win over the Quakers.

Bridgewater improves to 9-1 including a 5-1 mark in ODAC play.

The Eagles dominated the Quakers in rushing and passing yards. Bridgewater rushed for 176 yards while Guilford rushed for a net loss of sixteen. The Eagles accounted for over 200 more yards than the Quakers. Bridgewater held the ball for nearly fifteen more minutes than Guilford.

Bridgewater senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 12-of-16 for 138 yards and one touchdown. Junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 14-of-23 for 120 yards and one score. Senior running back Ronald Robinson rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Albert Mensah rushed for 66 yards while Euan Spikers rushed for 21 yards and one score.

On defense, Stuarts Draft product Aaron Nice set an ODAC record with 7 solo tackles and 6.6 tackles-for-loss for a total of 55 yards. Noah Hines and Tucker Harris added three solo tackles each along with a total of 2.5 tackles-for-loss for 13 yards.

The Eagles will now wait to see if they are selected for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. If the Eagles do not receive a bid, they will play in the Neptune Bowl in Virginia Beach next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
James Madison University.
Iota Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu raising money for brother in need
WPD logo.
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

High School Cross Country State Results
High School Cross Country State Results
High School Volleyball State Tournaments
High School Volleyball State Tournaments
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Buffalo, improves to 3-0 overall
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Buffalo, improves to 3-0 overall
Gameday Coverage: Dukes crush Old Dominion 37-3, improve to 4-2 in Sun Belt
Gameday Coverage: Dukes crush Old Dominion 37-3, improve to 4-2 in Sun Belt