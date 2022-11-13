Cold temperatures continue

SUNDAY: A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and clearing skies. Breezy early on in the evening with it calming later on in the evening. Wind chills during the evening fall into the 20s. Clear and very cold for the night with lows in the low to mid 20s. Get ready for a big cool down continuing into this week.

MONDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds for the day and chilly. Highs only in the low to mid 40s. The breeze will be much lighter so it will feel like the actual temperature. Some clouds for the evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s. A very cold night.

TUESDAY: A very cold start and cloudy with temperatures rising into the 30s. Scattered showers arrive after 10am with some sleet mixing in especially for elevations above 2,000 feet. A steadier, cold rain arriving in the afternoon as we will continue to see some sleet mixing in at elevations above 2,000 feet. Feeling very cold with the rain as highs only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. No, we are not expecting a snow event.

We will have ‘warmer’ air overriding the cold air meaning that temperatures a few thousand feet above the ground will be above freezing later in the day. This means even where we have some icing along the highest mountains and even some mixing, then it will turn into a cold rain. Feeling very cold with the cold rain in the evening as temperatures fall into the 30s. Rain continues until just after midnight with just a few spotty showers left over for the overnight. Snow showers return to the Allegheny Mountains late in the overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start with plenty of clouds and temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and some clouds. Very cold and partly cloudy overnight as lows slip into the low to mid 20s with more snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start and very cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy during the day so it will feel like the 20s and 30s even into the afternoon. Snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains but we could see a few flurries, especially in our other West Virginia locations and even into the Valley. When all said and done, the Allegheny Mountains may see up to 3 inches of fresh snow through Thursday. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s, with clear skies throughout the evening, and overnight.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cold as temperatures rise into the 30s. A chilly day with lots of sun and a couple of clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. A cold evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and very cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. Partly cloudy and staying rather cold with highs in the low to mid 40s. Very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

