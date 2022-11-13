Gameday Coverage: Dukes crush Old Dominion 37-3, improve to 4-2 in Sun Belt

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison cruised in a 37-3 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon.

The Dukes snap a three-game losing streak while Old Dominion drops four in a row. JMU now has a 6-3 record, including a 4-2 mark in Sun Belt play.

JMU outgained Old Dominion by over 100 yards on the ground and over 150 yards through the air. The Dukes averaged 6.7 yards per play while the Monarchs only averaged 4.1 yards per play. JMU held the ball for 15 minutes longer than Old Dominion.

JMU quarterback Todd Centeio suffered an ankle injury during the game but still went 18-of-21 for 304 yards through the air while rushing for 17 yards and one touchdown. Centeio was named MVP of the 72nd Annual Oyster Bowl.

Percy Agyei-Obese had 16 carries for 82 yards and one score while Kaelon Black had 11 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown. Kris Thornton had 6 receptions for 140 yards.

On defense, Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker had two solo tackles each. Seven Dukes had tackles-for-loss for a total of 36 yards.

The Dukes have two weeks left in the regular season. JMU is back in action on Saturday, November 19 when the Dukes host Georgia State at 2 p.m. This game will be streamed on ESPN+.

