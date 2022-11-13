Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is celebrating 150 years of service.

“It’s so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during this 150 years,” Captain Jason Kidd with HPD said.

As the city has grown in the last 150 years, so has HPD.

“To see that HPD is with the city every step of the way during that time is really important, really to us as an agency and certainly to the community that we represent,” Captain Kidd said.

The job of a police officer 150 years ago may look different than today’s description, but Captain Kidd says HPD has made ‘leaps and bounds’ to keep up with the changing industry.

“The growth of the department overall, the personnel, the added positions that we have,” Captain Kidd said. “In addition to that it’s just the technology ... and the way we’re able to utilize this technology here in Harrisonburg, and we have a lot of resources. They’re all aimed at helping us to police better and police smarter and just do the best job we can for the community.”

HPD established a 150th-year committee. Captain Kidd said the committee designed a new badge for HPD officers to sport over the next year commemorating the milestone.

The department is also working on several other projects to celebrate the milestone year in service.

“One project that we’re gonna be having in the future is going to be a time capsule,” Captain Kidd said. “That’s something that we will be dedicating between now and the end of the year. That will be something that hopefully in 150 years from now or whatever time we determine on that capsule, then future officers can open that up and see a picture of what things looked like here in Harrisonburg in 2022.”

Reflecting on 150 years, Captain Kidd says he believes the department will continue to grow moving forward.

“The Harrisonburg area is a great place to be, and it’s gonna continue to be a great place to be. We’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that it’s gonna be a great place to be,” Captain Kidd said.

The department also held a banquet last week for past and present officers to celebrate the milestone.

“We really just want to celebrate the fact that we’ve been here 150 years, and we want to continue representing and serving the community with honor,” Captain Kidd said.

Captain Kidd said this milestone is about honoring past and present officers and looking forward to the future of the department.

”When we look at our 150 years, I really want to celebrate the agency and the community that supports us. I also want to really honor those officers that have served and are serving because to reach this milestone is incredibly important,” Captain Kidd said. “The people we have in this agency are what make us the special agency we are, and I think that because of them we are a very solid police agency.”

