High School Cross Country State Results

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school cross country state championships.

Class 2

November 12 at Green Hill Park

Girls - Individual Results

5. Claire Keefe (Strasburg) - 20:31.82

6. Asia Hoover (Central) - 20:38.35

7. Paige Hiserman (Strasburg) - 20:50.06

To see full results, click here.

Class 3

Girls - Team Results

3. Spotswood

5. Fort Defiance

Girls - Individual Results

4. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) - 19:04.62

5. Abby Lane (Fort Defiance) - 19:14.76

Boys - Team Results

4. Waynesboro

Boys - Individual Results

4. Adam Groves (Waynesboro) - 16:04.15

6. Miles Jolin (Waynesboro) - 16:11.72

9. Tristan Yoder (Broadway) - 16:25.76

10. Russell Kramer (Spotswood) - 16:30.68

To see full results, click here.

