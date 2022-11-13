High School Cross Country State Results
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school cross country state championships.
Class 2
November 12 at Green Hill Park
Girls - Individual Results
5. Claire Keefe (Strasburg) - 20:31.82
6. Asia Hoover (Central) - 20:38.35
7. Paige Hiserman (Strasburg) - 20:50.06
Class 3
Girls - Team Results
3. Spotswood
5. Fort Defiance
Girls - Individual Results
4. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) - 19:04.62
5. Abby Lane (Fort Defiance) - 19:14.76
Boys - Team Results
4. Waynesboro
Boys - Individual Results
4. Adam Groves (Waynesboro) - 16:04.15
6. Miles Jolin (Waynesboro) - 16:11.72
9. Tristan Yoder (Broadway) - 16:25.76
10. Russell Kramer (Spotswood) - 16:30.68
