High School Volleyball State Tournaments
High School Volleyball State Tournaments(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school volleyball state tournaments.

Class 2

East Rockingham 3, Bruton 0

Poquoson 3, Luray 0

East Rockingham hosts Poquoson in the Class 2 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Class 3

Fort Defiance 3, Tunstall 2

Fort Defiance hosts Hidden Valley in the Class 3 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

