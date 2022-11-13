High School Volleyball State Tournaments
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school volleyball state tournaments.
Class 2
East Rockingham 3, Bruton 0
Poquoson 3, Luray 0
East Rockingham hosts Poquoson in the Class 2 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3
Fort Defiance 3, Tunstall 2
Fort Defiance hosts Hidden Valley in the Class 3 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.
