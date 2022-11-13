HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school volleyball state tournaments.

Class 2

East Rockingham 3, Bruton 0

Poquoson 3, Luray 0

East Rockingham hosts Poquoson in the Class 2 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Class 3

Fort Defiance 3, Tunstall 2

Fort Defiance hosts Hidden Valley in the Class 3 Semifinal on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

