JMU men’s basketball rolls past Buffalo, improves to 3-0 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball moved past Buffalo 97-82 on Saturday.

The Dukes improve to 3-0 on the season. Vado Morse led the Dukes with 22 points while Alonzo Sule added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Takal Molson had 14 points while Mezzie Offurum added eleven.

James Madison scored more than two times the amount of points on turnovers while recording 15 more second chance points. The Dukes also notched 15 more points off the bench compared to the Bulls.

The Dukes return to the court on Tuesday when they face Howard on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

