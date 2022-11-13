Massanutten area Boy Scout troops bring holiday cheer with annual ‘Scouting for Food’ drive

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Boy Scout troops around the Valley have been partaking in the annual Scouting for Food drive.

Last weekend, troops went door to door in local neighborhoods putting out door hangers. The door hangers had information about the drive on them and said the scouts would be back in a week to pick up any food donations the households wanted to give.

In partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Massanutten area Boy Scouts spend their Saturday collecting those food items and dropping them off at the Martins in Harrisonburg for the food bank to collect.

“Since 2012 the Boy Scouts have collected for the food bank over 850,000 pounds of food which is the equivalent of about 711,000 meals,” Jennifer Clark Robertson, food drive manager said.

The number of bags filled with food was counted as they were placed in bins and eventually loaded onto the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s truck.

“You feel like you’re making a difference, and that’s a good feeling to have,” Liam Chester, Boy Scout Troop 40 member said.

This food drive happens every year before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“It’s hard to get help for things like utilities or housing costs and you know thankfully this is one way we can help alleviate that strain for families,” Cara Colbert Hopson, director of development for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank said.

The Boy Scouts earn a service badge for participating in the food drive.

“It’s really heartwarming to see younger members of our community stepping up to stand with their neighbors and just make sure they are able to focus on making memories with their families this time of year instead of worrying about an empty table,” Hopson said.

However, some Boy Scouts said it’s all about helping their community.

“It’s a nice feeling. It’s nice to know that people who don’t have as much food as we do get to have food over the holiday,” Jacob Burkholder, Troop 40 member said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.