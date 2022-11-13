Model train show returns to Bluefield

People gather to share their passion for railroading.
Model train show returns to Bluefield
Model train show returns to Bluefield(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For over thirty years, train hobbyists have gathered to buy and sell model trains in all sizes - or scales, as they call them - and discuss their pastime. Some at this year’s Bluefield train show have been into train collecting for many decades.

“My son was born in 1976, and he was by first child born, and I bought him three train sets before he was twelve hours old. He was born at like 12:03 at night, by twelve noon the next day, I had bought him three HO train sets,” says Douglas Whalen, a vendor at the event.

Ben Donevant, one of the original Bluefield train show’s founders says he enjoys returning year after year and hopes this event will encourage younger generations to take up the hobby.

“I’m seventy-seven years old, and, in order to find people that are interested and want to understand how to make it work, we’re there to help, and we’re called the Pocahontas chapter of the NRHS,” says Donevant.

For those wanting to get into model trains, those at the event say it’s best to learn from those who have been into it for a while. If you missed this event and want to take part, organizers say they already have plans to continue the event next year.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
Aero Casey Smith 31, of Waynesboro was arrested for an assault early Sunday morning
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up.
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say

Latest News

The suspect was captured on Monday morning.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
Happy Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 14
Happy Birthdays and Anniversaries Nov. 14
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 14
Stephanie Penn's Morning Weather Forecast Nov. 14