Recapping the tropical trouble Friday

(WHSV) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved up the East Coast on Friday. With that, our area experienced much needed rain. Some spots of the state of Virginia had severe weather.

RAINFALL

Rain started very early in the morning on Friday as the area got a good round of rain that lasted until the early afternoon. The area then saw a general lull in activity with the second batch of rain arriving for the evening. The first round brought more rain than the second round but both rounds resulted in well needed rain. Rain wrapped up around midnight Saturday.

Widespread rain lead to a tricky morning commute Friday. (WHSV)

Most of the area ended up seeing anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain. The highest rain totals were in our southern and eastern viewing area. Deerfield in Augusta County received 3.57 inches of rain! Here’s a look at reported rain totals:

Most of the area saw 1.5 to 3 inches of rain over 24 hours. (WHSV)

SEVERE WEATHER

Our area dodged the severe weather but other in the state of Virginia got in on some. There were multiple funnel cloud reports along the I-95 corridor. One in Hanover County, Downtown Richmond, near Waverly in Sussex County, Dinwiddie, and near Alberta in Brunswick County. There were also two funnel reports in North Carolina. There were two areas of Virginia that had a few damaging wind reports. One group of reports in Henry County near Martinsville and a few more north of Richmond along the I-95 corridor.

There were numerous funnel cloud reports in Virginia and North Carolina and some damaging wind reports (WHSV)

