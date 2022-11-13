UVA’s ROTC to honor veterans with 24-hour vigil

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s ROTC cadets and midshipmen are inviting the community to come out to honor veterans this coming week.

A 24-hour vigil will get underway at the McIntire Amphitheatre at 3:30 p.m. Monday, November 14. The event is to remember all prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“There’s over 80,000 POW and MIA from World War II up to our current conflicts,” Kevin Qi said. “This is our way of remembering them.”

A 21-gun salute, as well as a flag unfurling ceremony will be held after the vigil.

