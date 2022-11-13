Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.

The victim reported being assaulted early Sunday morning. She suffered multiple injuries from the assault, and Waynesboro Officers identified the alleged offender of the assault as 31-year-old Aero Casey Smith.

Officers were able to locate Smith on the East side of Waynesboro operating a vehicle. The officers then initiated a felony traffic stop of Smith, where he was subsequently arrested without incident.

Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Police say the female victim is in stable condition and receiving treatment for her injuries.

