Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show

The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up.
The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last dance has come.

The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up.

This year it was Team Chandler who represented Nielsen builders who took home the mirror ball trophy.

This was the 12th season of the fundraiser for the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, and this year it was bigger than ever.

Seven teams raised the most money in competition history totaling over $188,000 for HRCDCC. Over 12 years, competing teams raised nearly $1.3M.

”This year is so special because it is our final year of doing Dancing with the Stars we have bought a building in downtown Harrisonburg and we are getting ready to start the renovations and hopefully be into that building by next year,” Delores Jameson, executive director of Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center said.

WHSV’s Chelsea Church was amid the competition at Saturday’s event. Team Chelsea raised over $10,000 for the HRCDCC.

”All the donations that come from Dancing with the Stars of the Burg are put into our building fund and it’s through the community that we have been able to raise the money buy the building and now do the renovations on the building,” Jameson said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
James Madison University.
Iota Delta Chapter of Sigma Nu raising money for brother in need
Aero Casey Smith 31, of Waynesboro was arrested for an assault early Sunday morning
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
UVA Medical Center
UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Latest News

The sun starts setting before 5pm Saturday night
Sun starts setting before 5pm this week
Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger said it is the oldest church of the brethren in the Commonwealth.
Garber’s Church of the Brethren celebrates 200 years
Ben's 6pm Forecast 11/13/2022
Ben's 6pm Forecast 11/13/2022
Aero Casey Smith 31, of Waynesboro was arrested for an assault early Sunday morning
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault