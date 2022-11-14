Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg holds final show

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last dance has come.

The final Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg has officially wrapped up.

This year it was Team Chandler who represented Nielsen builders who took home the mirror ball trophy.

This was the 12th season of the fundraiser for the Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, and this year it was bigger than ever.

Seven teams raised the most money in competition history totaling over $188,000 for HRCDCC. Over 12 years, competing teams raised nearly $1.3M.

”This year is so special because it is our final year of doing Dancing with the Stars we have bought a building in downtown Harrisonburg and we are getting ready to start the renovations and hopefully be into that building by next year,” Delores Jameson, executive director of Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center said.

WHSV’s Chelsea Church was amid the competition at Saturday’s event. Team Chelsea raised over $10,000 for the HRCDCC.

”All the donations that come from Dancing with the Stars of the Burg are put into our building fund and it’s through the community that we have been able to raise the money buy the building and now do the renovations on the building,” Jameson said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.