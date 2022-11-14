Garber’s Church of the Brethren celebrates 200 years

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Garber’s Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg celebrated its 200th year today.

Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger said it is the oldest church of the brethren in the Commonwealth.

Saturday, the congregation gathered to celebrate the milestone with speakers sharing some of the church’s history and entertainment by “Three and One,” a gospel music group.

Since its opening in 1822, Pastor Puffenbarger said the church has never relocated or had to close its doors. The original kitchen is still a part of the church and serves as a piece of history to those who enter.

“There is a lot of rich history that is here at Garber’s and a lot that we wanted to share with the folks today and this is a very special day at Garber’s Church of the Brethren,” Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger said.

Puffenbarger has made history at the church herself, when two months ago she became the first female pastor to ever lead the congregation in the 200 years since the church’s opening.

“I am so blessed and so thankful and so grateful to be here serving in this way,” Pastor Puffenbarger said.

The church’s service starts every Sunday at 10 a.m. and Pastor Puffenbarger says anyone is welcome to join.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.