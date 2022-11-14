Harrisonburg teacher named Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Harrisonburg is getting statewide recognition for her conservation efforts.

Alexandra Szucs has worked at Spotswood Elementary School for five years where she’s been able to combine her passion for environmental science with her love for teaching. That’s what led her to named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year.

“Oh my gosh. They picked me. It was pretty exciting,” Szucs said after she found out she had been chosen.

For those who have seen the work that Ms. Szucs has done around the Spotswood Elementary School campus, this award comes as no surprise.

“We’re planting trees to create more shade. On top of that, we also have our school garden that is now actually thriving. We’re producing enough for our students to all participate in picking things from the garden, taking things home, we’ve given things to our cafeteria that they can then serve to our students for lunch,” Szucs said.

Several spaces have also been created to take class outside.

“There’s a nature trail, there’s outdoor learning spaces in grassy areas, there’s an outdoor learning space in our garden,” Szucs explained.

Szucs said when she first started at Spotswood Elementary, many kids were disconnected with the world around them. She said they didn’t know how produce in grocery stores got there even with the city being surrounded by farms.

That’s what drove her passion to get them outside. Szucs said giving students the opportunity to learn from the environment around them has taken their education to the next level.

“By talking about food chains and food web, but then actually going into the forest and seeing ‘Oh! There’s mushrooms growing because there’s a dead tree here. Oh! this other animal is going to come eat the mushroom,’”

Szuc said. “The behaviors, the excitement, the engagement is all completely different when you’re outside in a good way.”

There are even more of those opportunities on the horizon.

“We’re going to be creating pollinator meadows around some of the trees that we’ve planted. And then our kids can start tracking different pollinators that are visiting. Are they visiting more in this specific area or our more garden type area?” Szucs said.

Ideas like these are what led to Szucs being named the 2022 K-5th grade Conservation Teacher of the Year for the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District in June. She was then in the running for the statewide recognition where she was chosen among at least 47 other teachers in Virginia.

Szucs will receive her award from the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts at its annual meeting next month.

